In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Argentina, we talk about an unusual and paradoxical phenomenon at the same time: high levels of employment accompanied by an increase in poverty. According to official data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, the unemployment rate for the last quarter of 2022 was 6.3% of the economically active population, one of the lowest in recent years, but poverty did not follow the same rhythm. , increasing from the second half of 2022.