In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Ecuador, we talk about the impact of the decriminalization of abortion in case of rape since it came into effect in April 2021 and we review what were the demands that the movements for and against abortion concentrated before Parliament. We also speak with a mother whose 13-year-old daughter was raped, with another woman who resorted to medical abortion, and with professionals who support or reject the new law.

