On June 25, more than 9 million qualified Guatemalans will go to the polls to elect a president, vice president, members of Congress, members of the Central American Parliament, mayors, and governors. Two women are leading the race to the presidency: Zury Ríos and Sandra Torres are among the candidates with the best option to succeed current president Alejandro Giammattei in office. In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica we analyze the political scenario in Guatemala.

