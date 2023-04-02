In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur we update the use of cannabis in Argentina. Little by little, the country opened legal loopholes to use this plant through exceptions to the national drug law. According to official estimates, by the year 2025 the economic activity related to cannabis could generate 10,000 new jobs, 500 million dollars a year in sales to the domestic market and 50 million dollars in exports.

