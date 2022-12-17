Although the Argentine economy grew for the second consecutive year and unemployment has fallen, the country faces high levels of inflation, a deterioration of the labor market and deep difficulties linked to its historical relationship with the dollar. It is estimated that Argentina will end the year with inflation above 100%, one of the highest in the world and the fastest growing in Latin America during 2022, after Venezuela. This is the subject we address in this edition of Enlace Cono Sur.

#Enlace #complex #economic #situation #Argentina #ends