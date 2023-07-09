In this February 14, 2019 file photo, Dugleidi Salcedo complains to a neighbor about the high price of food as she prepares arepas for her three children in her kitchen in the Petare slum of Caracas, Venezuela. Hunger led Salcedo to send her four-year-old daughter to live with an aunt when she could no longer feed her. “My children cry,” said the single mother of four. “But they resist more than her when I tell them there is no food.” One in three people in Venezuela have difficulties meeting their minimum food needs amid the country’s long political and economic turmoil, according to a study published on Sunday, February 23, 2020 by the UN World Food Program.

© AP – Rodrigo Abd