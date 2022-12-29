In this edition of Enlace North America from Mexico City, we address the problem of violence in the country. 2022 closes as one of the most violent years in the last decade, with May and October being the deadliest months. In the cumulative figure in four years of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the barrier of 130,000 murders was broken, exceeding the 120,000 that occurred during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón and reaching more than 156,000 in the Peña Nieto government.

