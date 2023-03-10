From Mexico City we address the evolution of women’s rights in a country where 10 Mexican women are murdered every day and violence against them seems to be increasing. The right to a life free of violence is a pending issue, although there have been advances in sexual and reproductive rights, health and at the political level. However, there are multiple obstacles to overcome. In this edition of Enlace North America we analyze the subject.

#Enlace #Mexico #obstacles #feminist #movement #continues #fight #overcome