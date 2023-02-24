In this edition of Enlace Centro América we talk about the increase in corruption in Guatemala. International organizations have recently warned about the increase in this phenomenon. One of the most striking cases is that of the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, who was accused by the Guatemalan prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, of being involved in the Odebrecht case. But this case is perceived as revenge for a corruption network that Velásquez previously dismantled.

