The progressive leader Bernardo Arévalo won the Presidency of Guatemala with around 61% of the vote, compared to 39% for the conservative Sandra Torres. After weeks of uncertainty, the highest electoral court finally ratified Arevalo’s victory. His speech against corruption was key in the campaign in a country with this problem entrenched in the high spheres of power, as denounced at the time by the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), dissolved by local authorities in 2019. In France 24 reviews the triumph of the president-elect.

