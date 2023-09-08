Gaby Rivera (d), president of the Association of Relatives of the Detained-Disappeared, dances during a tribute in front of the statue of former President Salvador Allende, during the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the coup in Santiago (Chile). Mass gatherings, cultural events and tours of memory sites are some of the activities with which Chile prepares a new commemoration of the 1973 military coup tomorrow, Sunday, a milestone that comes in a complex political scenario marked by the rejection of the new Constitution that it sought to overcome the magna carta inherited from the dictatorship.

© Alberto Valdes/EFE