Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état in 1973 left more than 40,000 victims of torture, disappearance and other crimes against humanity. According to human rights organizations, only 34% of the cases have received sentences. The victims accuse the State for the lack of Justice since many of the convicted genocidal are in prisons with privileged spaces and the politicians of that time continue to hold public office with complete impunity.
