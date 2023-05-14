In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Ecuador, we talk about the first impeachment trial against a president in the country’s democratic history. We explain why the opposition assures that Guillermo Lasso is politically responsible for the alleged crime of embezzlement, the Government’s arguments to dismiss a possible democratic crisis in Ecuador and the reasons that have led the president to face four attempts to remove him from power in two years of management.

