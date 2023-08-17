





06:15 Members of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces stand guard outside the Zonal Penitentiary No 8, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, during a joint operation between the Police and the Army, on August 12, 2023. © AFP/Gerardo Menoscal

Ecuadorians will elect a new president next Sunday, August 20, less than two weeks after the South American country was rocked by the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio. A crime that exposed the scope of the unprecedented wave of violence facing the nation. The winner will face the challenge of security, with a population plagued by homicide rates that have skyrocketed so far in 2023, which are close to exceeding those registered in all of 2022.