Ecuadorians will elect a new president next Sunday, August 20, less than two weeks after the South American country was rocked by the assassination of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio. A crime that exposed the scope of the unprecedented wave of violence facing the nation. The winner will face the challenge of security, with a population plagued by homicide rates that have skyrocketed so far in 2023, which are close to exceeding those registered in all of 2022.
