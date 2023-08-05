On June 28, 2022, the Colombian Truth Commission presented the final report on its findings of the extensive armed conflict in the Caribbean country. The document includes recommendations to the State and society to prevent the repetition of crimes against humanity committed by various armed actors. However, more than a year after these recommendations and the rise of a government that has supported the Peace Accords, violence persists in the territories.

