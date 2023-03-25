In this edition of Enlace Andino we talk about the governance difficulties faced by the Gustavo Petro Administration in Colombia. Seven months after he came to power, Petro has faced a first ministerial crisis and various adversities in order to pass his bills in Congress. We spoke with political analyst Mauricio Jaramillo about the current situation of the Colombian government and how it could get the support it needs for its reforms.

