“Even if you put a knife to my throat, I wouldn’t be able to name a player.” The technicians in the control rooms of TV channel ESPN are only joking. Usually they broadcast matches between clubs that a lot of people know, but that’s not the case for this afternoon’s pot.

Compared to Sparta-Heracles Almelo or FC Den Bosch-Telstar, Mali-Tunisia is not an everyday duel. It is the tenth of a total of 52 matches at the Africa Cup, which the channel will broadcast live these weeks until the final. Technicians may lack the knowledge, but that’s not the case with the man sitting down, hunched over sheets of notes. He certainly knows the answers to questions that could arise in the Dutch living room.

Tunisia’s greatest talent? Resolutely: “Hannibal Mejbri.” To add that the 18-year-old attacking midfielder has now made his debut for Manchester United. About Mali: “Ninety percent play in Europe.”

The man is in the ‘broom closet’ as it is called in TV jargon. A hidden room at the end of the corridor towards the toilets. Next to the door is: Speech cell 05. It is not the ideal workplace for those who are somewhat claustrophobic. It’s cramped and dark, and you can’t hear anything from outside through the foam walls.

“It’s a silence that reminds me of off-piste skiing, being alone and hearing nothing but your skis in the snow.” Johan van Polanen loves it here. For him, this cell in one of the buildings at the Media Park is the place where he can practice his dream profession. That of a football commentator. “I always have competition itch. Also now.”

With stretched leg in it

From a pencil case he takes his necessities: a pen, a pencil and an eraser, which he uses to be able to change the arrangements he expected in his notes. He also has luminescent markers. With that, he circles player names when they take a yellow or red card, which can be quite handy given the fighting spirit in the Africa Cup. The tournament had barely started on Sunday when a player from Burkina Faso torpedoed the thigh of a Cameroonian with his leg outstretched.

“Those tackles are a bit part of the Africa Cup,” says Van Polanen. “Like dancing hips and flips after a goal.”

Also in the comment cell Johan van Polanen has “competition jitters”.

Photo Olivier Middendorp



When ESPN finally received the broadcasting rights in December, Van Polanen immediately said yes when he was asked to comment. On Monday he did Gabon-Comoros, Tuesday Sudan-Guinea-Bissau and now Tunisia-Mali. A match that will be played five thousand and three hundred and seventy-three kilometers east of Hilversum in Limbe, a Cameroonian city about which he knows everything by now. That it is in English, for example, and that there are conflicts because the region wants to split off from the French part of the host country. But whether he also says this is the question. “Probably not. But I do want to know. Just in case things get restless.”

a lot of enthusiasm

“What did he use”, football analyst René van der Gijp once wondered about him after a Champions League match. Van Polanen can still laugh about it. “That’s the enthusiasm in my comment. I’m not cynic. Saying once that it is disappointing is enough. Afterwards, I usually scan social media to see if others had the same view of a match. Then you read criticism. Viewers quickly climb into the pen if you don’t do it right.”

When the players enter the field at 1.55 pm, Van Polanen refers to the nicknames of both teams. “Who will fly the highest? The Eagles of Mali or those of Tunisia?” It’s a mediocre duel. Just like in six of the nine previous matches that have already been played in this Africa Cup, there is only one goal. Made by Mali. Highlight? That the Zambian referee blows his whistle too early for the end of the match twice. Van Polanen afterwards: „You do not believe this after all those substitutions, drinking breaks and VAR moments? This is only possible in the Africa Cup.”