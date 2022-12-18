Querétaro, Querétaro.- This Sunday you must go to Queretaro and enjoy the mega parade “Alegría Querétaro”, where is expected the assistance of around 14 thousand people, to enjoy the floats that will circulate around Avenida Constituyentes in the metropolis of the center of Mexico.

As part of program of the Festival of Joy 2022which performs the DIF State System, seeks to provide entertainment options for families from Queretaro during this December season.

To enjoy the “Alegría Querétaro” parade, enjoy the journey that will consist of three and a half kilometerswhich will start at 6:00 p.m. starting from Constituyentes avenue to address about Republican Army until reaching the stretch of Ezequiel Montes.

It should be noted that for all those who wish to enjoy the bleacher areas that the Queretaro authorities arranged for the public, must be addressed to the height of the hidalgo mall where they will be available.

Queretaros will be able to enjoy 16 platforms or floatswhich will be decorated with different themes related to Christmas, with dance artists, botargas and activities to cheer up those present.

Inside the allegorical floats, people hope to enjoy the one that will carry “Santa’s Factory” and the one with the children’s characters from “Paw Patrol”, in addition to the one that will bring together the princesses of the fairy tales.

The Festival of Joy in Querétaro will include a series of activities, such as the ice rink that was installed on the esplanade of the Epigmenio González delegation, which has been December 2 until Monday 18, from 10 in the morning until two p.m.

In addition, you can enjoy it from three in the afternoon to eight at night, however, if you want to slide down the ice, you can enjoy from the December 22 to January 8which will be transferred to the colony Felix Osores Sotomayor.

Another of the festival’s attractions will be the free tour carried out by the Express Train in Alameda Hidalgowhich you can enjoy from twelve noon until the closing of the facilities that will be operating until December 25, Christmas Day.