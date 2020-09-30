Most people consume tea, coffee or fast food and canned foods to handle their post-breakfast and pre-lunch hunger. But here we are going to tell you about those 3 special soups prepared in a few minutes, which are ‘Apne to life set!’ As you feel …

Vegetable Soup

You can prepare mixed veg soup with seasonal vegetables. For this, make a soup by boiling any vegetable and cut the capsicum, beans, mushrooms, green onions and potatoes into fine pieces and boil them separately.

– Mix these vegetables in the pre-prepared soup and add black salt, cumin powder etc. according to your taste. Keep in mind cornflour is added to thicken the soup. You can use it but avoid mixing it in large amounts. Otherwise it can be the reason for increasing your weight.

Seasonal Vegetable Soup Calms Craving

beetroot soup

-You use things like tomato, potato, onion, garlic, black pepper powder and lemon juice to make the soup. These are all very nutritious and healthy things.

-To prepare the soup of sugar, fry finely chopped onion and garlic in a cooker. After this add chopped beets, potatoes and tomatoes and fry them. After cooking it for two minutes, turn off the cooker and let it whistle for 4 whistles.

Take beetroot soup when you have mild appetite

-Prepare the mixture by mixing it in a grinder and prepare a thick liquid. Sieve it and prepare the soup by mixing black pepper powder and lemon juice and garnish it with green coriander leaves and enjoy the soup.



Moong dal broth

– Moong Dal broth is ready in just 10 minutes. For this, wash the moong dal without peeling and apply 3 to 4 whistles in the cooker. While preparing it, you should keep twice the amount of water than normal lentils and cook on low flame of gas.

Enjoy moong dal broth in between two meals

Now add green coriander leaves, finely chopped green chillies, finely chopped raw onions, and add tempering. In the name of spices, use only turmeric powder, add light black salt and mix black pepper powder and enjoy hot broth.

