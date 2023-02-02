Mexico.- Through social networks, the moving video of a boy playing with his grandfather
“Little enjoy every minute next to your grandfather“, reads the video message, where an elderly man can be seen playing with his grandson.
We all treasure the beautiful moments we spent with our grandparents. and parents, those memories will last forever when they are no longer with us, so it is important to enjoy every moment with our family.
We recommend you read:
“Blessings for that man, very few like him, God keep him for many years.” “Beautiful, my soul hurts because my children lost their grandfather and that’s how they played with him,” lamented a user.
So we must consider it a blessing that children play with their grandparents and listen to all their stories and wisdom.
Viral video: Child has fun playing with his grandfather
Carlos Narvaes, a graduate of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters in the Sociology degree of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), who has carried out school research on issues of insecurity. I have taken diploma courses in security, violence and quality of life, where I have learned about different theoretical perspectives and these are the topics that I like to work on and that have caught my attention the most. I started my career as a web reporter at DEBATE since 2018 working on police, political and viral content topics. I especially cover news regarding Mexico City and the State of Mexico, I keep abreast of the conferences of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum and I also follow distances from dependencies to keep up to date with the facts. I have followed news like the
see more
#Enjoy #lot #heaven #hurts #Child #fun #playing #grandfather
Leave a Reply