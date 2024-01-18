The first major conference of the year will take place today. At 12:00 PM (Pacific time), or 2:00 PM (Mexico City time), we will be able to enjoy a new edition of Developer_Direct of Xboxwhere we will have information about the Indiana Jones game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and a couple more ads. However, don't expect something completely new. Likewise, we remind you that you can enjoy this live presentation here.

Via: Xbox