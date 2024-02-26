February is almost over, but there is still an important event. Tomorrow, February 27, at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time), a new Pokémon Presents, which will not only be in charge of celebrating the anniversary of the series, but will also give us a look at the games that The Pokémon Company has been working on. Will we see the remakes of the fifth generation? Enjoy the presentation and find out.

Like last week's Nintendo Direct, there is no live stream this time around. Instead, The Pokémon Company will share the official video until the scheduled time on its official YouTube channel, which you can see here. This means that the information will come out immediately. In this way, if you want to avoid any type of spoiler, it is best to disconnect from the internet. As always, here at Atomix we will have all the information about the event at the moment.

Remember, Today's Pokémon Presents will begin at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). On related topics, these are the games confirmed for tomorrow's presentation. Likewise, there will be more episodes of Pokémon Concierge.

Saw: Pokemon