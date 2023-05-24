Last week it was announced that a new PlayStation Showcase will take place, an event that has not taken place since 2021, and that at the same time promises to have all the news that comes to the company’s current console. Relevant games like the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel are expected to make their appearance.

The show starts sharp at 2:00 PM in Mexico today (May 24). Although the stream starts one now earlier.