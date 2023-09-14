After weeks of rumors, a new Nintendo Direct has finally been confirmed, in which we will see many of the video games that will be released during the winter season, which could include January and February of next year. What is most anticipated is the reveal of the return of F-Zero, as well as a longer trailer for the remake of Super Mario RPG, of which we have barely seen much.

The live starts at 8:00 AM from central Mexico and you can see it in this same publication.