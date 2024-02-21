The day that many have been waiting for months has finally arrived. Today, February 21, a new NintendoDirect at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). Although this time there is no official stream, similar to what happened with the Xbox podcast last week, Here we tell you where you can enjoy this presentation.

You will be able to enjoy the new Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase at the official Nintendo channel o'clock at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). Unfortunately, there is no premiere or live performance this time around. This means that all the information will be available in an instant, so if you don't want someone to ruin a surprise for you, you better disconnect from social networks.

As always, here at Atomix we will have all the most important information from the Nintendo Direct, we will share the trailers, reveals, interesting details, and everything we see in this 25-minute presentation. Finally, it is important to mention that this is a presentation focused on third party games, so you better not wait for information about Metroid Prime 4, or another Big N title.

Remember, You can see the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase starting at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time) here, on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. On related topics, this would be the reveal date of the Switch 2. Likewise, we will also have a presentation on the Elden Ring DLC ​​today, and here you can learn more information.

Editor's Note:

Although this will most likely expire very quickly, I look forward to the reveal of the improved version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Beyond this, I will be happy with new information about Metal Slug Tactics and, like everyone, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Via: Nintendo