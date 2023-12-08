(advertorial)

The Mercedes-AMG S63 has been a permanent fixture at Thijs Timmermans for years. No wonder, because no other top limousine manages to combine so much driving pleasure with the legendary indulgent character that characterizes every S-Class. It took a while until this much-loved AMG version, combined with the latest model, became available. But now that it is here, enthusiasts at Thijs Timmermans can enjoy this ultimate sports sedan even more. Meet the more than 800 hp plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance!

Strong, stronger, strongest

In Thijs Timmermans’ showroom, the Mercedes-AMG S63 is always part of the collection of (dream) cars. With its hand-built, 612 hp V8 engine, the S63 version more than fulfilled all sporting aspirations. Yet the Mercedes-AMG technicians managed to make the most powerful variant even more powerful. The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance has become a true plug-in hybrid thanks to the addition of ‘E Performance’. This ‘electric injection’ makes this new top S worthy of the title ‘strongest S-class ever’.

Under the hood of the new Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is a 4.0-liter V8 that generates 612 hp and no less than 900 Nm. However, the V8 is supported by a 190 hp electric motor with 320 Nm of torque. These two generators deliver a system power of no less than 802 hp and 1,430 Nm of torque. This makes performance possible that is downright impressive. The four-wheel drive S63 reaches a speed of 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds on request.

The top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but can optionally be increased to 290 km/h. An AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic transmission is standard. Although plug-in hybrid technology has been used in this case to increase the sporty performance, it is indeed possible to drive completely electrically for short distances (maximum 33 kilometers). Still useful in emission-free zones.

AM’Genes’

Just like its predecessors, this latest version also rightly carries the Mercedes-AMG badge. High-tech elements such as active roll stabilization and a steering and counter-steering rear axle are examples of the latest (AMG) technologies with which this sports limousine is equipped. AMG Ride Control+ (adaptive air suspension) is also standard.

Classic AMG elements such as impressive 21-inch alloy wheels and the characteristic quadrangular exhaust pipes are again present. The perfectly finished interior is not only refined but also sporty and luxurious. At Thijs Timmermans, we are convinced that this new Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will once again find its way to a loyal group of enthusiasts who appreciate all the qualities of this ultimate S-Class!