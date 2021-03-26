During the first ID @ Xbox event We have seen a lot of indie games coming to Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass, but as an exception to the rest, the MMO Last Oasis which is already available for purchase through the Microsoft Store or Steam. Its price is € 29.99, but we add that it is a Game Preview, therefore the game could change over time before it is released as a final product.
Although, for all those who want to try it before buying it, we announce that you can now enjoy the Last Oasis free trial for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. This interesting survival MMO developed by Donkey Crew will put us in the shoes of a nomad in a world that is slowly dying. Build mobile bases and travel to new territories. Create clans and fight for the territory. Resources run out quickly, so grab your sword and go foraging for food, loot, and trade to stay alive.
Travel the world in your walker – a wind-powered wooden machine inspired by Theo Jansen’s incredible strandbeests. Walkers are mobile bases that can be adapted for travel, transportation, gathering, and combat. The sun burns the land in the west, turning it to dust. To stay ahead of the devastating sun, nomads must explore new territories slowly emerging on the eastern horizon, where Earth has long been frozen in impenetrable ice.
After a catastrophic event stopped the Earth’s rotation, the planet was divided into two extreme and deadly environments. Only a narrow region between the burning and frozen halves of the planet can support life. This region moves as the planet orbits the sun, and all living creatures must migrate with it to survive. To keep moving, the remnants of humanity have built nomadic machines and a walking city called the Flotilla.
