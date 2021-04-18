In the blessed month of Ramadan, no home is devoid of delicious sweets that cannot be resisted, but their toll is significant, as they cause significant weight gain due to the fact that they contain many calories.

The question that comes to minds of many is how can we eat Ramadan sweets without gaining weight?

There is no harm in not depriving ourselves of delicious Ramadan food and sweets, provided you follow the nutritional guidelines, so we have chosen some advice for you in eating sweets without excessive weight gain, according to the advice of doctors and nutritionists.

Cutting sweets into small pieces and being satisfied with one or two pieces at most, in contrast to large sweets that stimulate you involuntarily to eat larger quantities of them.

Drink a glass of water before eating a dessert to stimulate satiety faster.

– Preparing some sweets at home in a healthy way that does not contain high calories.

– Avoid eating sweets immediately after breakfast, as it is preferable to eat them after two or three hours from breakfast time until the stomach has digested part of the food.

Exercising regularly during the month of Ramadan to increase the burn rate.

To avoid feeling hungry during fasting hours, nutritionists advise to focus on foods that contain about 70% of water during the fasting hours, and eat the meal in three stages with a difference of five minutes between one and the other.