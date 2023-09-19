Are you looking to renew your television or improve your entertainment room? The renowned chain of electronics and appliance stores, Elektra, you have a unique opportunity to acquire the 43-inch JVC LT-43MAW804 Smart V 4K UHD smart television at an unbeatable price. This product, which is normally priced at 8,799, is now available for just half the price in a limited time offer.

This incredible offer is part of the Elektra offers campaign, Technology daysthat includes discounts of up to 45% in your electronics department. Customers looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience can take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase a high-quality TV at half price.

One of the payment options that Elektra offers to facilitate the acquisition of this Roku TV is the possibility of paying in small installments of 100 pesos per week. This payment plan is calculated over a period of 78 weeks, and requires an initial down payment of 10% in store. In addition, customers who make their purchase through the Banco Azteca App can benefit from additional advantages.

Features and price of the Smart V 4K UHD Roku TV at Elektra

The 43-inch JVC LT-43MAW804 Smart V 4K UHD, which you currently find at Elektra for 4,499, is a television that offers an exceptional viewing experience, with a resolution of 3840 x 2180, this television provides sharp and vibrant images that will amaze viewers. High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology further improves image quality by enhancing contrast and offering a wider range of colors, allowing you to enjoy vivid, realistic textures.

The TV offers stunning 4K picture quality with HDR technology, Roku integration for access to streaming apps, and free access to content.

One of the standout features of this Roku TV is the integration of the Roku platform. With a single remote control, users can access a wide selection of streaming service apps, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and many others. This eliminates the need to use multiple remote controls and makes it easier to navigate and select content.

Additionally, this television offers free access to a variety of movies, TV episodes and live news via cchannels like The Roku Channel, ABC, CW and more. Users can also take advantage of the free Roku mobile app for iOS or Android devices, which allows voice search, streaming personal media, and full control of the TV from their mobile devices.

The JVC LT-43MAW804 Smart V 4K UHD features multiple inputs and outputs that allow connection of home theater components such as Blu-ray players, game consoles, speakers, cable/antenna, and more. Available connections include 3 HDMI ports, composite (AV) connectors, digital optical output, USB port, headphone jack, coaxial connector and Wi-Fi technology.

What are Elektra refurbished products?

However, all refurbished products undergo rigorous inspection, testing and cleaning by certified brands, ensuring that they work perfectly and look like new before being repackaged and offered for sale.

This offer of the 43-inch JVC LT-43MAW804 Smart V 4K UHD Roku TV at half price at Elektra It is an opportunity that home entertainment lovers cannot miss. With exceptional picture quality and advanced features, this smart TV offers an unmatched viewing experience at a highly competitive price.

Those interested can visit their nearest Elektra store or visit the online store to take advantage of this limited-time offer.