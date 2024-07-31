What better way to enjoy the holidays than with a delicious homemade pizza? Whether you’re pampering the little ones in the house or sharing special moments with your friends, a pizza oven can be a fantastic addition to your kitchen. Plus, this appliance is useful all year round.turning any gathering into a memorable culinary experience as pizzas are one of the favorite foods of many.

The chain that offers exclusive items to its customers, Sam’s Club’s main competitor, Costco has launched a special limited-time offer on the Chefman 12″ Pizza Oven, available now at a reduced price of $6,299 (previously $8,999) until August 4 or while supplies last. In addition, This price includes delivery, making it even easier to enjoy delicious, homemade pizzas.

This oven, in addition to being an incredible tool for preparing delicious pizzas, also adds a touch of fun and creativity to your family or friends gatherings since everyone can test their culinary skills together. Don’t miss the opportunity to make every meal a special occasion with the Chefman 12″ Pizza Oven available at Costco at a discount for just a few days.

Chefman Pizza Oven Features

◉ Model: RJ25-PO12-SS-MX

◉ Can cook a pizza up to 12 inches (30 cm) in diameter, ideal for the whole family.

◉ Made of stainless steel, ensuring durability and an elegant appearance.

◉ Its versatile design is perfect for any kitchen size, taking up little counter space.

Technical specifications:

◉ Dimensions: Depth 54 cm, Height 34.49 cm

◉ Weight: 11.58 kg

◉ Includes: A pizza stone and a pizza peel for easy preparation.

Which functions has:

◉ Fast Cooking: This oven can reach temperatures up to 800°F, allowing for fast and efficient cooking.

◉ 5 Pizza Presets: Includes options for Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Pan or Frozen pizza, plus a manual setting to customize cooking.

◉ Restaurant Quality: With commercial oven technology, you can prepare professional-quality pizzas at home.

◉ Both heating elements range from 300 to 800°F, maintaining heat to cook multiple pizzas in a row.

◉ Double Pane Window: Helps keep heat inside the oven, ensuring each pizza is cooked evenly.