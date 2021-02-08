DAZN it arrived a while ago on Xbox and, in general, in Spain with a platform that is becoming more and more known and has more followers. In fact reasons are not lacking, since it offers at a fairly reasonable price (€ 9.99 per month or € 99.99 per year) competitions that we cannot see in other places such as the Copa del Rey or other options such as Formula 1 and MotoGP that are at a slightly more expensive price on other platforms. The fact is that there are many users if they wonder if they can enjoy DAZN Free on your Xbox. We tell you if this is possible.

To begin with, it must be clarified that legally there is only one way to enjoy DAZN Free on your Xbox And this consists of taking advantage of a fairly common promotion of services of this style: your trial month. I will not be the one to discover the wonderful world of the different email accounts that we can create to go through several trial periods …

In any case, if you want free DAZN your best (and legal) option is to go to DAZN app on Xbox, create a new account and take advantage of the free 30-day trial period in which you will be right users of the service and you will enjoy everything it offers without having to pay a single euro for at least 30 days, something that they explain very well in its official Web

DAZN free on Xbox

To enjoy DAZN free on Xbox either Xbox One (and its S and X variants), as well as Xbox Series X | S we just have to look for the official application of the service in the Microsoft store, just entering the name in the search engine is more than enough to To find it. Then you download the application for free. If you want to enjoy DAZN for free, you just have to click on the option “Start month free” and then enter your account information.

Can you watch football in HD for free on Xbox? (2020)

On the other hand, we recommend that you do not look for a way to hack DAZN, since obviously you will be breaking laws and violating the official platform. In addition, hacking from Xbox can also lead to the suspension of your Microsoft account, something that we already told you in an article about hacking Xbox One.

Alternatives to DAZN: Kodi on Xbox

We already extended a while ago commenting on the benefits of Kodi on Xbox One. You can find the Kodi app on Xbox and despite looking like an application that has nothing (in fact when the download is empty) we can add channels and features on your own. This application is the favorite of many for hacking content, something that we once again do not recommend and reject.

Kodi does not have to offer only pirated content and this app can also obtain 100% legal content, as we told you in its day about the possibilities of Kodi on Xbox.

DAZN on Xbox: What does it offer?

Enjoying DAZN on Xbox is simple, as we have indicated and if you want to do it for free, you just need to create a new account and enjoy a 30-day free trial. In addition, DAZN allows up to 2 simultaneous users to be connected to the app, so one of you can be on Xbox and the other on a smart TV or mobile.

This fact, that of supporting up to 2 simultaneous profiles, introduces a new trap known to all VOD platform users and that is that we can share an account with another person and pay to pachas the monthly or annual bill. In this way, the subscription would stay at a little less than 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year, a very attractive price.