The prices for renting a van depend on many parameters, but the solution of the car sharing (or rather van sharing) is the cheapest one. But on the front vans how are we?

Today there is a low-cost solution for everyone, even for van hire Rome, Milan, Turin And Bologna thanks to Enjoy which has expanded the offer of the rental service with Enjoy Cargo.

Van rental Enjoy Cargo

The popular car rental app Enjoyin fact, expands alongside the 500 Enjoys and at XEV YOYO electric city cars deploy a fleet of 50 vehicles on the streets of our major cities Fiat Doblowhich in addition to being very useful for the transport of heavy loads, bear the name of a new service: Enjoy Cargo.

Fiat Doblò Cargo for hire with Enjoy

The Enjoy van rental service is available at Milan, Rome, Turin And Bologna and can be booked directly through the APP. Thanks to Enjoy Cargo comes the solution for transport of objects and materials, such as for example in the event of a move or to load bulky goods through the load compartment of these Fiat Doblòs equipped with only two seats.

Van rental in Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna with Enjoy

In the four cities where the car sharing service is available, Fiat Doblò can also be rented from the Enjoy app, a fleet of over 50 commercial vehicles with 1.4 MPI 95 HP 129 kW. The Enjoy Cargo vans are equipped with all-season tires and an enhanced braking system, not to mention a considerable load compartment: 3.4 cubic meters separated with a glazed dividing part.

Enjoy vans can count on a load compartment of 3.4 cubic metres

Also available for hire are the vans powered by methane gas, which are distinguished by the writing on the side “Natural Energy”.

Van rental prices Enjoy

What will be the price to rent a van through Enjoy? As is already the case for the 500, the fares are low cost! In fact, everything will be regulated by a tariff of 25 euros for the first two hoursbeyond which they will be added 0.25 cents per minute.

Anyone who wants to use the service for the whole day he will have to pay 89 euros. Fiat Doblòs can be booked 90 minutes in advance: the first 30 are free, from the 31st minute the cost will be 0.25 cents per minute.

Customers can use the app directly too to fill up at authorized Eni Stations, receiving a 5 euro voucher to spend on rentals, as is already the case for the 500.

Cargo sharing rates Enjoy with Fiat Doblò (VAT included)

TIMETABLES RATE Booking (up to the first 30 minutes) Free Extended booking (up to an additional 60 minutes) €0.25/min Payment On booking Cost for each additional km (in addition to the 50 km included) €0.29/km Cost for additional minutes €0.29/min Cost 2 hours (up to 50 km included) €29 Cost 4 hours (up to 50 km included) 39€ Cost 6 hours (up to 50 km included) 44€ Maximum rate for 24 hours (excluding additional km) 89€ Cargo sharing rates Enjoy with Fiat Doblò

Fiat Doblò Enjoy daily rate

DAYS RATE KM 1 day 59€ 100km included 2 days €110 200km included Three days €150 300km included 4 days 200€ 400km included 5 days €250 500km included 6 days 300€ 600km included 7 days 350€ 700km included 8 days 400€ 800km included 9 days 450€ 900km included 10 days 500€ 1,000 km included 11 days 550€ 1,100 km included 12 days 600€ 1,200 km included 13 days 650€ 1,300 km included 14 days 700€ 1,400 km included 15 days 750€ 1,500 km included Enjoy Fiat Doblò daily rental rate

Where can Enjoy vans circulate?

The Enjoy vans share the rules with the already established 500s: at the end of use, the vehicles must be parked within the area made available by the service. In Rome can circulate in ZTL areas and can be parked for free on the blue lines. Also to Turin And Bologna vehicles can circulate in ZTL areas.

A driving license B is required to drive an Enjoy van

In Milan Enjoy Cargo vehicles can circulate in theArea C And Area B and be parked on both yellow and blue lines. In all three cities, dedicated spaces are available at the Eni Station they Enjoy Paid Parking. To drive an Enjoy van, a B driving license with at least 1 year is requiredor.

How to sign up for Enjoy?

Registration is simple and immediate and can be done with a foreign license (provided it falls within the countries accepted by the service) or driving license Italian owned for at least a year. Membership is free and takes place online, without having to send or receive paper documents through the Enjoy site.

Once registered, the TeamEnjoy send one confirmation email that the registration was successful, with attached documentation and the unique and personal PIN code that will be used to use and activate the vehicles.

Telephone Enjoy 800.900.505 (toll-free number H24)

At this point, just download the APP to use the Enjoy van rental service!

The vans are identified on the map with an icon other than the 500.

Read also,

👉 How the Enjoy rental works

👉 DOWNLOAD APP Enjoy ANDROID

👉 DOWNLOAD APP Enjoy iOS

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK