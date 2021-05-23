‘Enjoy Bullas with the five senses’ gives its name to the promotional video that the municipality has presented in Fitur, and which is a declaration of intent about the tourist potential that exists in the area. Precisely, this campaign aims to promote and value the important network of short-distance trails that runs through the municipality of Bullas and that represents a sensory experience for the visitor.

«We want to enhance our environment through different routes and paths that take you to enjoy vine growing areas, our wine-growing heritage in the natural environment, landscapes of great beauty, and all our tourist resources included in the Route of the Bullas Wine », assures the mayor of Bullas, María Dolores Muñoz.

The Local Network of Trails is approved, from its inception, by the Mountaineering Federation of the Region of Murcia, which means that these trails are permanently maintained for the greater enjoyment of hikers.

This important local network of trails highlights the natural and scenic resources of Bullas, offering a spectacle in any season of the year. It is perfectly drawn and has its starting point in the comprehensive leisure area of ​​La Rafa.

Bullas is wine tourism, it is landscape, it is nature. In this sense, the municipality continues with a comprehensive promotion of its tourist offer, structured around the Wine Route, which is the local tourist product par excellence and which shows the visitor the heritage and natural diversity that has been forged in the municipality over time.

“Touristically speaking, saying Bullas is saying wine tourism and wine culture”, summarizes María Dolores Muñoz, who explains in this sense that “our strategy is based on the dissemination of the main tourist resources of Bullas, promoting and making known our landscape values and natural: vineyards, almond groves, natural environments such as the Salto del Usero, hiking trails or visits to wineries and museums, among others ».

The integration of the hotel and wine sector in the tourist network in Bullas is total, thanks to the great route that wine tourism has in the municipality. They are more than two decades building a wine tourism structure based on the resources that have ancestrally linked this land with viticulture. Today this is a reality through the Bullas Wine Route, which acts as a common thread and allows to know all the cultural wealth associated with wine in the town.

In fact, participating in the Wine Route allows you to enjoy in an organized and global way all the tourist resources of the town, among which are old and modern wineries, along with restaurants and accommodation, among other establishments or services.

Expectations for inland tourism are very promising. Currently, Bullas is a regional benchmark as an inland tourism destination. In the 90s of the last century it was, together with Moratalla, one of the pioneer municipalities in developing rural tourism in the Region of Murcia. Thirty years later, the town has consolidated and positioned its nature offer, and today it is a dynamic, important and fundamental element in this territory.

“Bullas believes in this type of tourism and we are convinced that we have a lot to offer. That is why we have never stopped working in this sense, with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. We believe that inland tourism has great potential in the Region as a complement to sun and beach tourism. The City Council is going to continue working along the same lines, which is to continue growing and maintaining our ambitions and tourism opportunities, ”says Mayor María Dolores Muñoz.