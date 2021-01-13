Following the bonuses that came to the game over the holiday season, Rockstar Games has announced that new bonuses will be coming thanks to the Bounty Hunter Week in Red Dead Online, so that the players of the already independent title can enjoy them to increase their level in the game.

As announced through the rockstar Games official website, players will earn double RPG experience with all Legendary Fugitives they capture throughout this week, and will be able to earn double RDO $ for famous fugitives such as Dandy Gene “Beau” Finley or the Assassin Carmela «The Doll» Montez. Also, thanks to this Bounty Hunter Week in Red Dead Online, players will also get double ROD $ if they capture the original ten legendary fugitives

Enjoy Bounty Hunter Week in Red Dead Online with these bonuses

On the other hand, players will also get a series of rewards for the mere fact of entering the title, such as 1,000 bounty hunter experience points and 100 units of rapid repeating weapon ammunition.

Likewise, the benefits that will arrive this week also translate into a series of in-game discounts. First, we will find Bounty Hunter discounts, which will mean that the Bounty Hunter License and the Celebrated Bounty Hunter License will cost 5 gold bars less, 50% discount on outfits and emotes, and a 30% discount on weapon variants and Bounty Hunter chariot tones.

These discounts will also reach weapons, thanks to which we can get the Schofield revolver, the bolt-action rifle and all the repeating weapons with a 30% discount. Lastly, players who enjoy a Prime Gaming subscription will receive a free Bounty Hunter License, a free skill card upgrade, an Amethyst Ornate Skin for the Bounty Hunter Chariot, and a 50% discount on a weapon guide at the fence.

Red Dead Online is available now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and can be enjoyed on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.