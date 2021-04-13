A few hours ago we informed you that Xbox Game Pass has been integrated with Alexa, thus allowing owners of a device that contains the Amazon assistant to download games from the Microsoft service catalog with the simple use of their voice, through the well-known Alexa skills.

However, it seems that this is not the only novelty that Xbox users will have with an Amazon service, because as the company has announced, a promotion is already available that will allow us to enjoy 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited on your Xbox.

Enjoy 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited on your Xbox

All those who want to enjoy this promotion can do so through this link. The promotion will be available until May 24, 2021, solely and exclusively for those users who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited and have their place of residence in Spain.

As the company itself points out in the terms and conditions of the offer, when the 3 free months of the service ends, we will automatically pay a monthly fee of € 9.99. However, users may cancel this subscription at any time.

Therefore, if you have not yet been a user of this music service and you want to enjoy 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited on your Xbox, do not hesitate to subscribe to this promotion, and make the most of the wide catalog of artists that is available in the Amazon service.