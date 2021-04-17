Less than a week after its arrival at the market, NieR Replicant is revealing more and more information about what we can expect from this remake developed by Toylogic, such as that we will have the possibility of seeing content discarded from the original title, something that Yosuke Saito, producer of the title, confirmed a couple of days ago .

As expected, especially after the previews that appeared a couple of weeks ago, playable content of the title is already beginning to appear. Specifically, this time it has been through the playstation youtube channel where can we enjoy 16 minutes of NieR Replicant gameplay.

In this new NieR Replicant gameplay we can take a look at one of the first areas that we will visit throughout the adventure, located in a castle in ruins, which was abandoned thousands of years ago by humans.

As we saw in NieR Automata, we will have areas in which the camera will go to the zenith position, causing us to see the stage from a completely vertical point of view from above, through which we will not only have to kill our enemies, but also complete some little puzzles. In addition, we can also see some completely platform areas, in which the camera will change once more, although in this case with a 2D point of view.

A DLC based on NieR: Automata will come free to NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…

Finally, thanks to this new NieR Replicant gameplay We can take a look at the first two final bosses of the title, which will be the last obstacle to recover Yonah, the sister of the protagonist, who is mired in a deep sleep and guarded by these two enemies.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 will be available next April 23 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.