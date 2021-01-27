Enis Bardhi he came back to show off his hitting from a direct free kick 842 days later. It had been more than two years since the Macedonian did not mark of lack and it was against Valladolid, after being unemployed for two and a half months due to injury, when Levante’s ’10’ started at way to comeback and to go to the quarterfinals with a goal within reach of very few.

“He had not marked a foul for a long time. But I didn’t think about it that much. I thanked the coaching staff because we saw that there was a lot of hole when there was one missing from the front and I have thanked them“, Bardhi explained after the meeting, giving part of the credit to advice from the coaching staff. Then you had to put it boldly in the corner, below the barrier, unattainable for Roberto.

More than two months later, the itch returns in the Levante fouls. Although it is true that Enis did not score since last October 7, 2018, in front of Getafe in Madrid lands. In his first season in Spain broke in force in the national and international scene, highlighting a privileged hit. The result: six fouls in his LaLiga debut.

An effect that was fading with the passage of time, with the interference by men like Rubén Rochina and José Campaña on set pieces. More than two years later, 842 days through, Bardhi once again celebrates his specialty, the direct free kick, and threatens Real Madrid with his return.