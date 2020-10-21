Enis Bardhi he refines his point of view to reverse his situation, in search of his essence: the goal. The Macedonian from Levante is the third LaLiga player who shoots the most, the midfielder who shoots the most, but does not just see goal. Only Gerard Moreno (9) and Maxi Gómez (8), two predators of the area, They are looking for more goals than him at this start to the championship.

The ’10’ granota rubs shoulders with Nolito, Benzema Y Messi in the third step of the classification. However, Bardhi he was left without trying his fortune against Athletic, his favorite victim of the championship with three goals in his crosses, and aim for Celta to turn his streak around, his second favorite goal.

The midfielder, who has added records to his game since his arrival in Spain, broke into nationally and internationally after his first steps in the national championship with his tremendous hit. To get an idea, in his first season, the best in terms of numbers, at this stage of the competition he had already signed three targets in his locker.

While is true that, Beyond the first year, the beginning of the season has not been fertile ground for the Macedonian. In its second campaign and last year, it was not released until matchday 8 and 11, respectively. Showing his best version in the second leg of the season, his goals being together with those of Borja Mayoral the livelihood of the team during that period.

Without going further, Bardhi’s version after confinement was the most regular of his stay at Orriols. From matchday 30 to 37, the small midfielder scored five goals in four games, against Espanyol, Betis, Athletic and Celta, the next Granota rival and against whom Bardhi will try to find himself on the path of goal. Levante, in its second worst start in history in the First Division, and in the middle of a drought, needs him.