Our little bird from last week, hovering around in his cage, seems to be releasing his weighing pan; but the pressure of the air that sustains it will push the bottom of the cage downwards with a force equivalent to the weight of the bird, so there will not be a significant variation in the state of the balance (except for a slight oscillation if it is very sensitive). If we imagine a hummingbird suspended motionless in the air, inside the cage, it is easier to visualize the effect, as it is supported by a column of air resting on the bottom.

But the above would only be totally true if the cage was hermetic or very large; Otherwise, part of the air pressure propelled by the bird would “come out” between the bars and would be exerted on the floor or table on which the scale was resting, which would show a slight decrease in weight, although much less than the weight of the bird. However, for the fraction of a second that the bird falls unconscious, it does release its weight from the cage.

In the case of the fish, when it jumps out of the tank, the scale would detect a slight apparent increase in weight due to the reaction of the jump impulse. But as long as the fish was in the air, it would be momentarily released from its weight and the corresponding saucer would shift slightly upward.

The issue of the balance and the little bird sparked a wide and interesting debate (see comments from last week). One reader imagined the variant of a monkey climbing a rope suspended from the ceiling of the cage, which reminded me of an atypical “classic” by master Lewis Carroll:

A rope hangs on both sides of a pulley. At one end of the rope there is a one kilo weight, and attached to the other end is a monkey that also weighs one kilo, so the system is in balance. What will happen if the monkey starts to climb the rope?

The “atypical” thing is because almost all of Carroll’s puzzles are in logic or mathematics, and this one is in physics.

More cuteness

There are numerous riddles starring monkeys, probably because the mischievous and entangling character of these very human animals lends itself to being used in humorous or burlesque situations. Let’s see below three well-known, but for that very reason unavoidable when talking about “enigmatic” monkeys.

A rabbit saw six elephants while heading to the river. Each elephant saw two monkeys heading to the river. Each monkey held a parrot in its hands. How many animals went to the river?

Five sailors and a monkey are shipwrecked and arrive on a desert island where there are only coconuts to eat. The sailors spend the first day gathering coconuts. At night, one of them wakes up and decides to separate his part. Divide the coconuts into five equal parts, take his own and, since there is a coconut left over, give it to the monkey. After a while, another sailor wakes up and does the same. By dividing the coconuts into five pieces, there is one left over and he also gives it to the monkey. One after another, the other sailors do the same. The next day, they divide the coconuts into five equal parts, and give one left over to the monkey. How many coconuts did they pick on the first day?

As a curiosity, an oral and very “phonetic” one, especially for Andalusians and Argentines:

I feel fifty monkeys in one hundred and fifty chairs, how many chairs do I have left?

And, joining monkeys scales, an unpublished one to raise the grade:

On a precision scale there is a monkey that weighs one kilo. The monkey jumps up one meter and falls back onto the scale plate. How much does the scale mark at the moment of the jump? And while the monkey is in the air? And the moment it falls back on the plate?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

