Ernesto Barajas, vocalist of the group Northern Enigmapublished a series of stories on the social network Instagram in which he excitedly announced a surprise for all your fans.

Its about new music material released in conjunction with various artists from the ‘Regional Mexicano’ in homage to Valentín Elizalde, the “Gallo de Oro”.

Thanks to technology, the artists participating in this work managed to “collaborate” with Valentin in various themes that were officially released on digital platforms.

Barajas also published a couple of photos on their official networks along with a box with a photo of the “Vale” and a rooster that he holds affectionately.

Excited, the artist shared his impressions after the work.

We recommend you read:

“Cheer up guys, here we are finishing the recordings of a little surprise with Mr. Valentín Elizalde, the “Gallo de Oro”, just there for the cokes, almost no one, an idol of Mexican music,” said Ernesto Barajas on Instagram.