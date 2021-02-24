Rocking horse. Sunday, three in the afternoon. Arshak Karhanyan (29), an officer of the City Police, left to buy a shovel at the Easy in Rivadavia and Paysandú. He walked a few meters and was gone. Two years have passed since that scene and the mystery of the agent’s disappearance is getting bigger and bigger. It is not yet known what happened to him. What his family is sure of is that the young man did not leave on his own.

On February 24, 2019, Arshak was out and that evening he had arranged to meet a young woman. The next day he was going to have lunch with his mother, Vardush Davtyan (58), who was preparing an Armenian meal at his request: Gnkali, in our country known as meat pelmeni. She was going to knead them. Therefore, nothing makes the family think that Arshak planned to leave without warning.

But something got in the way of Arshak’s plans that Sunday. Leonel Herba (32), his partner in the force, went to look for him at his house, on Avenida Directory 963, in Caballito. Arshak attended him on the sidewalk. A security camera recorded the moment. It was 12:46. According to the family of the missing officer, he looked somewhat uncomfortable with the conversation that lasted just over half an hour. The video also shows that Herba made Arshak listen to an audio from his cell phone. The content of the message was never known since when the experts checked the cell phone, the messages had been deleted.

The last image of Arshak Karhanyan, the City policeman who disappeared in February 2019.

After that encounter, the inexplicable happened. Arshak, who lived on the sixth floor, went upstairs to get his wallet, his service pistol and went out. A detail: he left his iPhone at home. Nor did he use his motorcycle to go to the Primera Junta station of the subway A to withdraw money from the ATM that works there. He took out 2,000 pesos and went to the Easy in Rivadavia and Paysandú to buy a $ 1,500 shovel. Nobody knows why or for what.

That was the last place he was seen: the officer left the store with the shovel in his backpack, walked a few meters in the direction of Flores, and disappeared. No other camera in the area captured it, according to the film survey carried out by the City Police at the beginning of the investigation. Did you get into a vehicle? Did you enter a building? He never returned home or contacted his family.

“We have to have that hope, that he will appear alive, it is a little faith. If not, the depression we have would multiply a little more ”, says Tigran Karhanyan (32), his brother. “People often say that time helps for these things. But we still have the lack of my brother and my old woman that of a son. The uncertainty of not knowing is what leaves you in a bad way. I don’t know what justice to demand if I don’t know what happened to him, ”says the young man.

Tigran Karhanyan (32), Arshak’s brother, claims his appearance.

Arshak was born in Armenia and came to Argentina as a child. In 2014 he joined the Metropolitan Police, where he worked in the area of ​​Cybercrime and participated as an expert in the investigation into the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman. With the creation of the City Police, he was assigned to the Investigations Division and later transferred to the 7B neighborhood police station. Not satisfied with his police work, Arshak studied computer engineering at the National Technological University (UTN).

He had friends, a social life, projects, and he helped his mother financially. His family has no reason to think that he may have left or made a drastic decision.

The investigation into the disappearance of Arshak was started by the 7B Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police, the same one in which he worked, on February 27, 2019. The Buenos Aires force requested collaboration from the Ministry of National Security and from Buenos Aires to look it up in your systems. They went to the hospitals in the area and the judicial morgue to see if he had been admitted as NN. They also checked the SUBE system, his bank movements to see if he got more money and they inspected his house. They found nothing.

Arshak Karhanyan (29), the Buenos Aires Police officer who disappeared on February 24, 2019.

The Police also surveyed more than 50 public and private cameras, which were the source of the images of the conversation with Herba, the extraction at the Primera Junta station cashier and the purchase at Easy. The complaint denounces that there are several cameras that are missing, or that they are but are from another day.

The experts also checked his social networks and his cell phone, but the latter could not open it.

The case for “whereabouts investigation” of Arshak is being processed at the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 2, under the charge of prosecutor Santiago Vismara.

The Ministry of Security offers a reward for data on the missing City Police officer, Arshak Karhanyan (29).

According to judicial sources informed Clarion, the investigators continue to carry out “test measures with the intervention of the Institutional Violence Prosecutor (Procuvin) and the General Directorate of Investigations and Technological Support for Criminal Investigation (DATIP) – within the scope of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Also from the Argentine National Gendarmerie (Criminalistics and Forensic Studies Group of the Buenos Aires Complex Crimes Investigations and Judicial Procedures Squad) and the Argentine Federal Police (Federal Special Investigations Unit Department) ”.

But concrete clues about what happened to the officer are not. In October, a railway property of about 8 hectares was raked again with the Gendarmerie in the area covered by Donato Álvarez to the bridge and from Yerbal Street to Avellaneda.

In that place the City Police had searched for him in May 2019 but without results. The second operation carried out by the Gendarmerie was bigger, but it was also negative. “The most important thing for us is that this measure revealed that the first time they looked for him, when the City Police did it, they did it wrong,” said Juan Kassargian, a lawyer for Arshak’s family.

Arshak bought a shovel in an Easy and then disappeared.

“When Tigran told me about the first rake, he told me that he was there and they started from Rivadavia with a dog that was looking for traces of life and later they entered with another that was looking for bodies of deceased people. They did a few meters in some parts but in others they did not enter ‘because the dog could hurt his legs‘. They did not get to visit even 10 percent of the place and they did not have the necessary resources to do so, ”Kassargian warned.

“The Gendarmerie said that they needed two shifts of 80 people, firefighters because there were collapsed parts and 6 or 7 teams with dogs. It was clear that the raking had to be otherwise. Today we have a 90% chance of saying that Arshak is not there. But we are never going to have 100% ”, affirmed the lawyer.

The suspicions that the complaint has about Arshak’s disappearance arise from what happened later, than from what happened the same day. “We are working on the request to change the qualification of the case, understanding that Arshak disappeared and the City police officers who participated in this investigation did things in such a way that the truth is hidden,” Kassargian said.

Arshak Karhanyan, an officer of the City Police, disappeared on February 24, 2019.

The other questions that the case has are linked to the behavior of Herba, Arshak’s partner and the meeting prior to the disappearance.

What did you talk about? What was the content of the message that Arshak heard? Herba’s statements in the file are contradictory and for the complaint they seem to us lies. The content of his cell phone erased it, “said the lawyer.

Arshak’s family is baffled and cannot believe that no one in power has approached them to commit to the search. Tigran mentioned the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, and the Buenos Aires legislator Victoria Montenegro. But he regretted that neither the then president Mauricio Macri nor Alberto Fernández had contacted them personally.

To reinvigorate the search, Tigran chose a new slogan: “Arshak Karhanyan, disappeared in democracy”.

EMJ