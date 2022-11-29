With the introduction of city ​​car Xev Yoyoalways operational thanks to battery swapping, the replacement of the battery as an alternative to recharging from columns, in Milan the Enjoy fleet, Eni’s car sharing, also becomes electric. The novelty was presented today at Palazzo Marino in the presence of Arianna Censi, Councilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Milan, who spoke together with Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager Energy Evolution of Eni. In the Lombard capital therefore, through the Enjoy app, it is now possible to rent one of the brand new zero-emission cars distinguished by an unmistakable lime green colour: the first entries in the fleet already starting this week to reach the quota at the end of December 200 units which will add up to the fleet already available in the city, made up of more than 900 vehicles including cars and cargo.

As a note underlines, thanks to the agreement between Eni and Xev, the car manufacturer founded in Turin in 2018, the advantages of electric mobility on urban life are combined with the convenience of free floating car sharing, which allows you to start and end rentals anywhere within the Enjoy coverage area, without predefined pick-up or drop-off points. Furthermore, Enjoy takes care of the refueling: the Xev Yoyo city cars allow customers to move around in total freedom because are always available with a battery charge above 30%.

Since its arrival in Milan in 2013 Enjoy can boast more than 15 million rentals made in the city, emphasizing the possibilities of car sharing as an alternative mobility solution to the use of private vehicles. The use of Enjoy vehicles in Milan allows advantages such as free parking on the blue lines and in parking lots reserved for residents, and access to the ZTL “AREA C”. Enjoy also allows free use of the Enjoy Parkings located at some Eni service stations in the coverage area and access to dedicated paid parking lots, for example at the Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa airports and the railway station of Milan Porta Garibaldi. In Italy Enjoy – manageable through the app available in the main stores – has over 1 million customers and more than 29 million rentals made from 2013 to today. With a total fleet of 2,500 vehicles, Enjoy is present in the cities of Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Rome; in Rome, electric car sharing with Xev Yoyo city cars will be introduced in the coming months.

Commenting on the evolution of the Enjoy service Arianna Censi, Councilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Milan remember that “we are always at the side of those who help us spread and support increasingly sustainable mobility. With these new cars, Eni is deploying a new electric fleet that will increase the opportunities for the Milanese, and for all those who visit our city , to move freely, without harmful emissions that affect the quality of the air we breathe every day”.

“Eni is pleased that the Municipality of Milan, which welcomed the national debut of Enjoy car sharing exactly nine years ago, has received the novelty of the electric implementation of the fleet with equal enthusiasm – declared Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager Energy Evolution of Eni – Car sharing helps to make urban mobility more sustainable and to improve citizens’ opportunities and ease of movement. In Turin, Bologna and Florence, where they have already been introduced, these city cars with zero CO2 emissions on the road have demonstrated their potential in the field of micro-mobility, allowing Enjoy customers to rent more frequently for shorter distances. This too is a contribution to the holistic approach that distinguishes Eni on the path towards the Net Zero goal by 2050: support for solutions for electric mobility and car sharing are complementary to other solutions to decarbonise transport, such as the development of biofuels , of the hydrogen and biomethane distribution network.”