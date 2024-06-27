Eni, agreement for the sale of upstream assets in Alaska

Eni has signed a binding agreement with Hilcorp, one of the largest private American companies operating in Alaska, for the sale of 100% of the Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk assets held by Eni in Alaska. The operation – we read in a note from Eni – is in line with Eni’s strategy of optimizing upstream activities through a rebalancing of its portfolio and the disposal of non-strategic assets.

“Within Eni’s financial framework – the note reads – in support of its distinctive growth-oriented strategy, the Company has committed to achieve a net portfolio inflow of 8 billion euros, front-end loaded, over the 2024-27 Plan period”. Proceeds are expected to arise from three main sourcesit explains: “The optimization of the Upstream portfolio, the dilution of the high equity stake in exploration discoveries and the access to new capital pools through the Company’s satellite strategy to support the growth of its transition-related businesses, while confirming the progress in value creation”. The closing of the operation – concludes the note – is subject to the authorization of the competent local and regulatory authoritiesThe value of the transaction will be communicated at the closing of the transaction.