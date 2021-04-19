Ras Al Khaimah (WAM) His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ras Al Khaimah Gas Authority and Eni, which was signed by Fuad Krekchi, President of Eni in Ras Al Khaimah and Nishant Deji, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Gas Authority, Under which it allows the Italian company to explore for gas in the emirate.

This came during the reception of His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at His Highness’s Palace in Saqr Bin Muhammad City, Luca Bertelli, Vice President of Operations at the Italian Oil and Gas Eni Company and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, and Nishant Digi, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Petroleum Authority, and Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Gas Authority.

From Bertelli, His Highness was informed of the most important projects that the Italian company is working on and the latest developments in the oil and gas sector in the region.





The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Ras Al Khaimah Gas Authority, Eni Oil and Gas Company, and a number of officials from the government of Ras Al Khaimah.