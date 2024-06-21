Eni puts 30% of its assets in Ivory Coast up for sale

Eni sells 30% of its holdings in fields under development in Ivory Coast. This movement follows the indications of the new Strategic Plan of the company, which expects revenues of around 8 billion euros from asset sales and the listing of some companies on the stock exchange.

Market sources whisper that Eni has instructed its consultants to begin the first negotiations, expecting revenues of around one billion euros from this disposal. The strategy employed is that of “dual exploration model“, which consists of the sale of minority stakes in assets with already proven hydrocarbon reserves, thus allowing early monetization of investments. A similar strategy could also be applied in Indonesia.

As he writes Milan Finance, Claudio DescalziCEO of Enideclined to comment directly on these rumors during a conference in Milan, stating the sensitivity and uncertainty of such matters.

Since when Eni entered the Ivorian market in 2015, has made significant progress, such as starting production in large Baleine fieldvisited for the first time by the Italian President Sergio Mattarella in April 2024. Baleine is the first upstream development project in zero net emissions in Africa and represents the greatest discovery of hydrocarbons in the Ivory Coast basin.

Phase two of the project is expected to begin in late 2024, increasing daily production to 50 thousand barrels of oil And 70 thousand Scf of gas. Phase three aims to bring production to around 150 thousand barrels of oil and 200 thousand Scf of gas per day.

Eni also recently announced the discovery of the exploratory well Moray eels 1X in the Calao area, which is estimated to contain between 1 billion and 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Descalzi discussed this discovery with the president of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattarain Abidjan in March 2024.