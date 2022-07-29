Eni quadrupled its profit in the second quarter to 3.8 billion

Eni, profit quadrupled

Eni closed the second quarter of the year with an adjusted net profit of 3.808 billion euros, a clear increase compared to 929 million in the same period of 2021. The first half figure stands 7.078 billion against 1.199 billion in the first six months of last year. The trend, the company underlines in a note, was “supported by the robust operating profit to which is added the positive performance of equity investments valued at equity and the reduction of tax rate (substantially unchanged in comparison with the first quarter of 2022). The change in the tax rate compared to the second quarter 2021 reflects a better geographic mix of taxable profits, the effects of the scenario in the E&P and the improved profitability of the Italian subsidiaries in the downstream sector and, on a half-yearly basis, also in the midstream“. Eni’s board of directors has approved a new share buyback program to be completed by April 2023, which provides for a minimum outlay of 1.1 billion euros,It can be increased up to a maximum of 2.5 billion according to the trend of the scenario.

Descalzi: “We are guaranteeing alternative supplies”

Eni has “made the utmost commitment to guaranteeing the security of energy supplies, continuing in the meantime to implement our decarbonization strategy”. This was stated in a note by the CEO of the company, Claudio Descalzi. “In a context of uncertainty and market volatility”, he underlines, “we took rapid action to ensure new supply flows.. After the gas supply agreements with our partners in Algeria, Congo and Egypt in the first part of the year, in June Eni entered the project North Field East in Qatarthe largest development of LNG in the world. In Africa Orientalwe started the gas production of the project Coral South Flng operated by Eni, the first to exploit the great potential of Mozambique. In Italy, we have proactively committed to the reconstitution of gas storage in anticipation of the next winter season and our refineries have significantly increased their processing to ensure an adequate flow of petroleum products to meet market demand“.

Descalzi: “Plenitude’s hypo is only postponed”

In Plenitude, the CEO continues “the program for the expansion of generation capacity from renewable sources continues towards the objective of exceeding 2 Gw by the end of the year; given the market conditions, the IPO has been postponed but remains in our plans“. The business Eni of sustainable mobility, Descalzi points out, “will increase the value of our biorefineries, leveraging vertical integration with our innovative agri-business and portfolio of decarbonised solutions. Breakthrough technologies are the engine of our development as the ongoing construction testifies the magnetic fusion demonstration plant that aims to produce net fusion energy in 2025 “.

As for the financial results achieved, the CEO points out, “they are supported by constant attention to efficiency and cost control. The Group’s adjusted EBIT in the quarter was € 5.8 billion driven by the E&P and R&M businesses; adjusted net profit was 3.8 billion. With adjusted cash flow of 10.8 billion we financed organic investments of 3.4 billionie the full year distribution policy. The solid results achieved and the updating of our forecasts on the reference market “, concludes Descalzi,” allow us to improve the remuneration of shareholders by increasing the program 2022 for the purchase of treasury shares for 2.4 billion“.

