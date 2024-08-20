Eni, Plenitude closes a record first half: the accounts

fullnessthe subsidiary of Eni of green and retail is making profits, closed the first half of the year with record numbers: profits up 170% to 200 million. Good news for the financial value of the group, given that – according to what Milano Finanza has found – Eni’s CEO, Claudio Barefootconfirmed the possibility of sell a second tranche of the company prior to its listing on the stock exchange. This possible sale would be addressed to an investor other than Eepwhich already holds a participation of the 7.6% thanks to a capital increase of 588 million euros. The most evident aspect of Plenitude’s growth is the sharp improvement in net profit, which went from 120 million euros in the first half of 2023 to 200 million euros in the same period of 2024, with a 70% increase.

The forecast for the end of the year is around 250 million euroscompared to 220 million euros in 2023. Plenitude – continues Milano Finanza – recorded an adjusted proforma operating profit of 391 million euros, up 48% compared to the first half of 2023. This result was possible thanks to to the increase in margins in the retail sector in Italyalso supported by the lower volatility of the raw materials market, in addition to the recovery of competitiveness on international markets and the expansion of installed capacity from renewable sources, which has led to an increase in production volumes.

The EBITDA proforma adjusted reached the 609 million eurosmarking a 30% increase compared to the first half of 2023, with a forecast to reach one billion euros by the end of the year and 2 billion in 2027. Adjusted net profit, calculated by combining the sectors Enilive and Plenitudewas 431 million euros, up 8% compared to the same period in 2023. Retail also performed well: it could reach a EBITDA of 800 million euros for the full year.