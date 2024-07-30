Eni, the results of the second quarter and the first half of 2024: production growth and continuous improvement of the E&P portfolio

Eni has published its results for the second quarter and the first half of 2024, presenting data that exceeded expectations. In particular, there was a 6% increase in production compared to 2023. Strong cash generation and rigorous financial discipline enable competitive shareholder remuneration, with theacceleration of the buyback programcompared to the April 2025 deadline. Furthermore, Eni has revised some targets for 2024, such as theEBIT Proforma Adjustedclimb to 15 billion euros.

In the second quarter of 2024, Eni achieved theProforma adjusted operating profit Of 4.1 billion eurossubstantially in line, despite the unfavorable comparison with 2023 due to the normalization of GGP’s result and the reduction in Versalis margins. This data was offset by the E&P performance improvementincreasing by 26% and which records a pro forma adjusted operating profit of 3.5 billion euros in the second quarter, thanks to increased production and better oil realization prices, as well as increased results from the refining business.

L’adjusted pre-tax profit and of 3.4 billion euroswhile theadjusted net profit attributable to shareholders and of 1.5 billion eurosdown 21%, penalized by the increase in the group tax rate to 55%, due to the higher tax burden on consolidated pre-tax results of foreign countries.

Solid results and growth in transition activities are recorded: Enilive And fullness each confirm a EBITDA pro forma adjusted of about 1 billion euros. Furthermore, the divestment plan is proceeding faster than expected, with the forecast of a significant leverage reductionexpected well below the 20%compared to the initial forecast of 20-25%.

Claudio DescalziChief Executive Officer of Enicommented: “In the second quarter of ’24 we achieved better than expected results, demonstrating the significant progress made by Eni in multiple aspects of its strategy and the industrial plan presented to investors last March. With respect to the clear development objectives of our business lines with competitive advantages, namely hydrocarbon production, biorefining and renewable generation capacity, we achieved significant growth in each. This progress allowed us to achieve excellent financial results with 1.5 billion euros of adjusted net profit“.

“In parallel with industrial growth, we are making better-than-expected progress in portfolio management activities in terms of both execution times and value generated.“, has continued Barefoot. “We are improving the quality of the Upstream portfolio, with the recent announcement of the divestment of non-strategic oil assets in Alaska and the ongoing completion of the sale of onshore assets in Nigeria, while we have finalized an agreement for the business combination between Ithaca Energy and our assets in the UK. Enilive has announced an exclusive agreement with the KKR fund for a private capital injection that, similar to the transaction finalized in the first quarter relating to Plenitude, helps to finance growth and confirms the value we are creating in our businesses related to the transition“.

“Although the portfolio contribution was relatively modest in the second quarter, net debt decreased and, with divestments progressing, we expect leverage to be significantly below 0.2 at year-end, better than our initial expectations.“, added the CEO of Eni. “This in turn will allow us to accelerate the €1.6 billion share buyback plan, confirming our ability to achieve both business growth and shareholder remuneration objectives.“.