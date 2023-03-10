Eni-Nigeria, the judge heard as a witness. Criticisms of fellow prosecutors

The attorney added from Milan Fabio De Pasquale and the prosecutor Sergio Spadaro They were remanded to trial for refusal of official acts, in relation to the process Milanese Eni-Nigeria. Precisely with regard to this procedure – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it was heard largely secret as witnesses, the Milanese judge Marco Tremolada: that is the president of the Eni-Nigeria trial, in February-March 2021 left in the dark that Vincenzo Armanna, defendant but also accuser of Eni valued by the Milanese deputy prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale, had forged both the chats brought to the Court to shore up their alleged Nigerian 007 superwitness Isaac Eke, and the chat brought to the Prosecutor’s Office to show that the CEO Eni Claudio Descalzi had polluted the process. Judge Tremolada is critic against the prosecutors accused of “refusing official documents” and lo explains clearly in his deposition.

“Although we were at close to the conclusion“, if the Prosecutor’s Office “had asked us to to acquire” she chat “that you showed me”, – Tremolada declares and the Corriere reports – especially the cut and sew Of Armanna to conceal “the reference to a conspicuous sum paid from Armanna” to his witness Timi Aya, “I’m sure we wouldbecause it certainly would resolved the issue of reliability of Armanna, and it would not have required a motivational effort equal to the one we have made for exclude it” at the moment of acquittal of all defendants on March 17, 2021. In addition “we would have forwarded the documents by hypothesis of obstruction of justice“.

