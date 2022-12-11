Eni, new photovoltaic plant in Tunisia

Eni announces the start of production of the photovoltaic plant operated by Tataouine, in southern Tunisia, following connection to the national grid. The launch, explains a note, was celebrated today during a ceremony in the presence of the Minister of Industry, of Energy and Mines of Tunisia, Neila Gonji, and local authorities.

The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply the national electricity grid with over 20 GWh of energy per year, while ensuring savings of approximately 211,000 tonnes of CO2eq over its lifetime. The electricity produced will be sold to Steg (Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz) on the basis of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.







The plant was built by Société Énergie Renouvelables Eni Etap (Seree), a joint venture between Eni and Etap (Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activités Pétrolières) operating in the production of energy from renewable sources. In Tunisia, Eni also operates the Adam photovoltaic field, with a peak capacity of 5 MW, which supplies electricity to the adjacent Adam field, in the Governorate of Tataouine, thus allowing savings in gas consumption and emissions carbon dioxide of over 6,500 tons per year. The plant is a hybrid generation systemamong the most innovative and efficient.

These initiatives, underlines the note, confirm Eni’s contribution to the decarbonisation process of the Tunisian energy system and the company’s commitment to zero emissions scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2050, in line with Eni’s medium-long term strategy. Eni has been present in Tunisia since 1961 and operates in the country in the upstream sectors with activity concentrated in the southern desert areas and in the Mediterranean offshore, through the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio for the management of the Transmed gas pipeline, which connects Algeria to Italy through Tunisia, and in the sector Refining & Marketing.

