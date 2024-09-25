Eni-Tokyo, the agreement to strengthen Japan’s energy security

The Japan is negotiating with Italy, in order to strengthen its energy security, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between governments that will allow it to purchase on a preferential basis LNG (liquefied natural gas) from Eni in case of emergency situations. This was reported by the Japanese public network Nhk, based on sources close to the dossier. LNG It is among the main fuels for the thermal energy production, But after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply and demand became critical and prices increased to the point where stable LNG supplies became a global issue.

To overcome possible problems in LNG supplies, the Tokyo government is continuing negotiations with its Italian counterpart in order to conclude “a comprehensive memorandum of understanding” on supplies. Specifically, in the event of an emergency such as a disaster of any nature, the LNG produced by Eni, a strategic state-controlled group, will be given priority in purchasing by Japan through the independent administrative agency Jogmec (Japan Energy and Metals National Corporation).

Eni, remember the Nhk, is a natural resources development company that sells oil and natural gas worldwide, including Africa and Southeast Asia. Regarding LNG, the Japanese government has stated that its importance will remain unchanged for the time being even as it seeks to transition to a decarbonized society, adding that it is also evaluating a package of support measures to make it easier for companies to enter into long-term purchasing agreements.